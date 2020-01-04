Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.90. Urban One shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.06 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,311,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 104,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban One by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

