Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of VEC stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $53.41. 79,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.76. Vectrus has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

