Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 687 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $96,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,326.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.51. 846,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,050. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.61.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

