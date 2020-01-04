VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEON. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sberbank CIB cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VEON by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in VEON by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 258,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VEON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,417,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 1,249,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

