Veros (VRS) One Day Volume Tops $5,881.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Veros has a market cap of $61,324.00 and $5,881.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

