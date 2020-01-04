Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,908 shares of company stock worth $56,488,031. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,992 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 187,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

