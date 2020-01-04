VestChain Hits Market Cap of $23.88 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. VestChain has a total market cap of $23.88 million and $88,978.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One VestChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

