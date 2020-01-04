Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $474,654.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Coinroom and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00579422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,054 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

