Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

