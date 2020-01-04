Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.09, approximately 555,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 481,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $409.99 million, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

