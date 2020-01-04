Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 7.1%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.26, 316,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 282,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 82.90% and a negative net margin of 335.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 185.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

