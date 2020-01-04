Warburg Research Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:AAD opened at €147.20 ($171.16) on Wednesday. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of €126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.18 million and a P/E ratio of 28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

