Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 5,026,901 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,336,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

WPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $636.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Washington Prime Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

