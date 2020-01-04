Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

WVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WVE opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.66. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

