Wavesbet Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,123.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $82,123.00 and $30,043.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000859 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

