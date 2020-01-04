Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.06, 2,887,828 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,123,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $15,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 183.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth about $3,108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

