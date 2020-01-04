Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) traded up 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.06, 2,887,828 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,123,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $15,663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 183.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 68,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth about $3,108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
