Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $422.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.66 million and the highest is $425.90 million. Wendys reported sales of $397.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

WEN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 1,660,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,581. Wendys has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 1,406.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 1,513,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendys by 12.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

