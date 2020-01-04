Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,370,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 462,246 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $11.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $432.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.13 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAIR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

