WIZBL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,043.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $233,611.00 and approximately $8,043.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

