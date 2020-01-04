WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. WPP has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 17.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

