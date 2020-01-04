Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.45

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 680907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.

The company has a market cap of $173.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,070,539.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,463.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

