Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.45

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 680907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.90.
The company has a market cap of $173.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77.
In other Xebec Adsorption news, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,017,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,893,505. Also, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,518,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,070,539.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,463.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
