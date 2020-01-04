XEL Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $390,781.00 and $204.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001333 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

