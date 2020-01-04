XMax (XMX) Hits Market Cap of $18.53 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. XMax has a total market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $216.59 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Coinrail, CryptoBridge and HADAX. In the last week, XMax has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,937,756,809 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HADAX, Hotbit, Graviex, OTCBTC, ABCC, FCoin, Coinrail and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.