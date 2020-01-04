YY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 11.4%

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.10 and last traded at $58.82, 2,400,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average session volume of 845,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on YY. Nomura increased their target price on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Get YY alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 61.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 61.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YY during the second quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.