Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,939,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,379,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,560,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,950. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

