Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. Cyberark Software posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 73,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CYBR traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 437,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,172. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

