Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

Several research firms recently commented on EC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 243,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 271,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 682,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

