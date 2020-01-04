Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 169.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 67.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

