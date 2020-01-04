Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.90. ITT posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ITT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 33.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $74.09. 839,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,346. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

