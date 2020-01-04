Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 656,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

