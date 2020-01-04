Zacks: Analysts Expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

AIMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

AIMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

