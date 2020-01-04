Zacks: Analysts Expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post $43.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $44.97 million. Caretrust REIT reported sales of $40.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full-year sales of $161.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $175.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.40 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $187.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after buying an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after buying an additional 1,767,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,107,000 after buying an additional 2,454,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after buying an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

