Zacks: Analysts Expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.65. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,928. CME Group has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

