Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:DHX remained flat at $$3.09 during midday trading on Monday. 75,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

