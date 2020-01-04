Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.40 Million

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to report $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.12 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $180.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $192.17 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE VCRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 132,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,537. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $652.39 million, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,185 shares of company stock valued at $297,667 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

