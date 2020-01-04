Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to Post $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $568,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,162.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,868 shares of company stock worth $7,595,829. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENV traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.54. 274,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,491. Envestnet has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

