Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to announce sales of $4.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $17.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $19.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,945. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.