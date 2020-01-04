Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $5.49 EPS

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19. United Rentals reported earnings of $4.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 121.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 370.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 92,430 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $212,000. National Pension Service increased its position in United Rentals by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $1,736,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.71. 1,088,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

