Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 344,236 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after acquiring an additional 197,321 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 1,068,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.