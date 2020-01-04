Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Hold

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 305,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.19. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

