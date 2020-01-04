Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.89. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enviva Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

