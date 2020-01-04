Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Hold

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

PDM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

