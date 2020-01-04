Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Sell

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. 456,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

