Zacks Investment Research Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,800. Daimler has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

