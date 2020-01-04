Zacks Investment Research Lowers HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,663,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.