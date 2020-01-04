Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTRX. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of RTRX opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.86. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,937.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

