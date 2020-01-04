Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 704,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

