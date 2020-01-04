Zacks: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of MCBS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.73. 46,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Feiying Lu sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $3,645,000.00. Also, EVP Howard Hwasaeng Kim sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $810,000.00.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

