Zacks: Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.62. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

