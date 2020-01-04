Zacks: SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.36) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,380. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

